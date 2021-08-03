Mary Lynn Helscher

Mary Lynn Mathiason Helscher left this life to be with the Lord on August 2, 2021, at the Palliative Care Unit of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Kalona Mennonite Church (902 6th Street Kalona, IA, 52247). The service will be available via the Beatty Peterseim Facebook page. Private family burial will be at the Keota Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-7:00 PM Friday, August 6th, 2021, at the Beatty Funeral Home in Washington. Family will receive friends from 5-7:00 PM. Memorials may be designated to Women‘s Bible Study Fellowship .