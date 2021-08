Rani Therapeutics Holdings ​​(NSDQ:RANI), developer of a robotic drug-delivery pill system, generated $73.3 million in its underwritten initial public offering (IPO) of Class A common stock. The San Jose, Calif.–based company’s IPO of 6.7 million shares priced at $11 a share, generating gross proceeds of $73.3 million. The company initially...