Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Republican Party

Letter: Wake up

The Astorian
 6 days ago

Being mildly educated in world history, I had a conversation recently with a man I admire who said something that frightened me to my soul. It has been the start of every democratic nation's demise. His words were, "I watch Fox News mostly. They seem to be the least biased of the TV media."

www.dailyastorian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Audie Murphy
Person
Adolf Hitler
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
Related
POTUSWashington Post

'Did Donald Trump lose?’: A revealing Fox News interview leads to a challenging question for its host

It is an accomplishment to be a Fox News host who is notably more supportive of Donald Trump than his peers, but it’s an accomplishment that Pete Hegseth has attained. During Trump’s presidency, Hegseth was reported to speak with Trump regularly, advocating for a presidential pardon for several service members who were accused or convicted of war crimes, advocacy Trump heeded. Hegseth, who conducted an on-air interview with Trump that overlapped with a campaign rally for the then-president, was at one point rumored to be in the mix for a Cabinet position.
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Mary Trump on whether Donald Trump will run again in 2024

After losing the 2020 presidential election, Mary Trump says she didn’t think Donald Trump would run again in 2024. But now she says if Republicans keeping rigging the system and Donald Trump gets the message that he can’t lose, she’s “not so sure” he will abstain. She tells Lawrence O’Donnell that’s why “Democrats can’t keep playing by old rules, because Republicans have burned the rule books.”Aug. 4, 2021.
Presidential Electionnickiswift.com

The Truth About Barbra Streisand And Donald Trump

Barbra Streisand is known for her strong opinions, and she's never shied away from sharing her feelings about former President Donald Trump. Streisand has been an active Democratic political fundraiser since the '60s, and the EGOT winner took part in a virtual concert in 2020 that raised $760,000 for then-presidential candidate Joe Biden, per Deadline. And a 2020 New York Times feature about the legendary singer and actress noted that she raised money for every Democratic presidential candidate since John F. Kennedy.
SocietyPosted by
The Hill

For the left, a wake-up call on free speech

Speech hurts. It creates ill feelings and even trauma in its victims. So, we need to enact rules and regulations to limit harmful speech, just as we do with littering, drunk driving or any other social hazard. That’s been a common refrain of my fellow liberals in recent years, especially...
TV & VideosDaily Beast

Ben Shapiro Embarrasses Himself on ‘Real Time with Bill Maher’

On Friday night, two of the country’s foremost Islamophobes sat across from one another on HBO to debate the issues of the day. In one corner was Bill Maher, a self-professed liberal who spends 90 percent of his Real Time show railing against Muslims, platforming conspiracy theorists and/or white nationalist trolls, and whining about “cancel culture.” The other had Ben Shapiro, the Daily Wire co-founder who, when he’s not being an outrageous hypocrite or distributing films by producers with a long history of overlooking sexual misconduct, spends 90 percent of his time whining about “cancel culture” or “owning the libs” by saying hateful drivel like this:
Law EnforcementOmaha.com

Leonard Pitts Jr.: The Capitol Police deserve respect, not mockery

Gunther Hashida killed himself this month. We don’t know why. At this writing, we don’t even know how. What we do know is that Hashida, an 18-year veteran of the D.C. police force, is the fourth cop to die by his own hand after responding to the Jan. 6 insurrection by Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol. What we do know, having heard the recent testimony from four of Hashida’s colleagues before a House select committee, is that the cost of defending the Capitol was high, both in physical terms — bones broken, eyes gouged, skin split — and in emotional ones.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Vaccine skeptics, Trump voters have much in common

Letter: GOP leaders’ new vaccine attitude shows their worry Letter: Hit the vaccine-hesitant where it counts: their wallets Letter: No one served in military just to protect an anti-masker Letter: No one wants to vacation where virus cases are rampant Letter: Anti-mask complainers are clueless about real tyranny. Regarding “In...
Fredericksburg, TXFredericksburg Standard

Wake up, America

I don’t care if you are Republican or Democrat, it is time to wake up. I have three points I would like each of you to consider and then act on. – What if it is your 9-yearold or younger girl or boy all alone traveling to USA and you are not close and will not be around to protect them? Children are used for sex over and over. These are children who should not be encouraged to begin such a journey.
Public Safetydaytonatimes.com

A reminder to ‘wake up and stay woke’

When one considers the events of last week, there is a significant question that thoughtful Americans are asking without the benefit of a cogent answer. What has this world come to when women seeking basic human rights are placed in hand-cuffs and charged $50.00 of their hard-earned money to pay the police who arrested them?
U.S. Politicsyoursun.com

LETTER: DeSantis should lead Republicans in '24

Well, it seems the vocal left is dominating the editorial section of the paper again, so I’m out of retirement. People who do not get vaccines are from both parties despite what the media may tell you. Unvaccinated “Russian Roulette” players have a 1 in 6 chance of finding the loaded chamber!
PharmaceuticalsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Right-wing media brainwashes the anti-vaccine crowd

The article “In this rural Missouri county, the vaccination rate is low and opposition high” (July 1) about vaccine hesitancy in Washington County offered another exhibit in the case to be made about how conservative media propaganda is disguised as news. Several individuals in the story mentioned all the “lies” by government officials as a reason for distrust of the vaccine. One vaccine skeptic said Fox News had veered too far left (maybe because Sean Hannity came out in support of vaccinations?). Other conspiracy fictions also were mentioned.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Vindman: Tucker Carlson is 'hating the US' with rhetoric

Retired Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a key witness to President Donald Trump’s impeachment inquiry, tells CNN’s Jim Acosta about his bond with Capitol police officers who responded during the January 6 insurrection. He also adds that the attacks on their credibility by Fox News host Tucker Carlson and others demonizes the United States.
Public SafetyColumbian

Pitts: Cops’ valor mocked by conservatives

Gunther Hashida killed himself last week. We don’t know why. At this writing, we don’t even know how. What we do know is that Hashida, an 18-year veteran of the D.C. police force, is the fourth cop to die by his own hand after responding to the Jan. 6 insurrection by Trump supporters at the U.S. Capitol.
PoliticsCitizen Online

Letter: Don't believe claims of socialism

Today's "conservative-Republicans" have done a masterful job of brainwashing and hoodwinking many Americans into believing that the national Democrats are now some kind of "socialists." We now have a No. 1 best-seller on the non-fiction list titled "American Marxist" (written by Mark Levin) with a picture of a hammer and...
Congress & Courtsgreensboro.com

Richard Groves: Marxists have invaded Congress? Yeah, right.

While the rest of us were wrapping our minds around a U.S. men’s swim team without Michael Phelps (say hello to Caeleb Dressel) and a women’s gymnastics team without Simone Biles (welcome, Suni Lee), second- and third-tier Republicans were busy field-testing a guilt-by-dissociation campaign that bears a sad similarity to Cold War conspiracies theories.
Presidential ElectionCNN

'Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? ' No, it is just conspiracy of Trump supporters

CNN — Did you know that Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? Maybe, specifically, on August 13? While that’s totally ridiculous – Biden isn’t resigning and, in fact, all signs point to him running for a second term in 2024 – talk of Biden resigning has taken off among some of former President Donald Trump’s most prominent supporters of late.
Public HealthPosted by
Salon

Fox News fools the mainstream media — again

I am sorry to report I've had more than one conversation with progressives who, despite being savvy and well-read, are under the mistaken impression that Fox News has seen the light and has started to promote the COVID-19 vaccine. I've even witnessed speculation that Rupert Murdoch, who is himself vaccinated, had a come-to-Jesus meeting with the Fox News brass about the wisdom of encouraging their own audience to contract a dangerous disease. And while I always enjoy a cheeky opportunity to tell folks they should be reading my work more, overall, it's distressing to see that people are buying into the myth that Fox News has "pivoted" to being pro-vaccine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy