Mike LaVitola, Co-Founder/CEO, Foxtrot Market
Foxtrot co-founder and CEO Mike LaVitola joined us for an expansive interview featured in this episode that delved into the origins of the fast-growing chain of hybrid upscale corner stores and cafés, how it cultivates an intimate understanding of its consumers and why he believes Foxtrot’s online and retail customers are the same people. He also discussed what Foxtrot looks for when adding new brands to its shelves, the evolution of its private label business and why the company is simultaneously going head-to-head with the likes of Starbucks, 7-Eleven and DoorDash.www.tasteradio.com
