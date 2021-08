The racial disparities in cannabis go as far back as 50 years ago. Black people are four times more likely to face marijuana-related offenses than other ethnic groups, even though both Black and white people consume the substance at similar rates. Recently, many states have moved to legalize cannabis, allowing people to profit off what was once criminalized, making it a now $20.5B industry. Yet, many are denied access due to redlining or being systemically left out, further widening the wealth gap and cutting off opportunities for Black people.