Shares of UKCM traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 83.30 ($1.09). 1,009,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,472. UK Commercial Property REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 62.50 ($0.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 84.70 ($1.11). The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 79.13.