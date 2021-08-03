Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dedham, IA

Mary K Sporrer

carrollspaper.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary K Sporrer, 82, of Dedham, died on Saturday, July 31, 2021. at MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dedham. The celebrant will be Father Kevin Richter, with assistance by Deacon Louis Meiners. Music will be Cindy Bauer and the St. Joseph choir. Lectors will be Emma Hulse and Karla Vogel. Gift bearers will be Mary K’s grandchildren. Eucharistic minister will be Dale Sporrer. Casket bearers will be Mike Bohling, Gary Sporrer, Dave Sporrer, Brad Irlbeck, Kevin Lubischer and Todd Bohling. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Dedham.

www.carrollspaper.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
County
Carroll County, IA
State
Wisconsin State
City
Urbandale, IA
City
Dedham, IA
City
Grimes, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Sharp Funeral Home#St Joseph Church#St Lawrence Church#The Ladies Guild
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
CollegesPosted by
The Associated Press

Pause on student loan payments extended through January

The Biden administration on Friday announced that federal student loan payments will remain suspended through January 2022, extending a pause that began at the start of the pandemic and was scheduled to expire next month. The Education Department said this will be the final extension. Borrowers will not have to...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

IOC removes two Belarus coaches, sprinter says order came from 'high up'

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Two Belarus coaches who cut short sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya's Tokyo Games have had their accreditation revoked and were removed from the athletes village, the IOC said on Friday. Athletics head coach Yuri Moisevich and team official Artur Shumak were asked to leave the Olympic village,...
ProtestsPosted by
The Associated Press

Gym owner pleads guilty to assaulting officer in Jan. 6 riot

A New Jersey gym owner on Friday became the first person to plead guilty to assaulting a law enforcement officer during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Scott Kevin Fairlamb’s deal with federal prosecutors could be a benchmark for dozens of other cases in which Capitol rioters clashed with police. Fairlamb’s attorney said prosecutors will recommend a prison sentence ranging from about 3 1/2 to 4 1/4 years, but the judge isn’t bound by that term of the plea agreement.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Resurgent Taliban take provincial capital, kill Afghan govt spokesman

KABUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents captured an Afghan provincial capital and killed the government's senior media officer in Kabul on Friday amid a deteriorating security situation as U.S. and other foreign troops withdraw. A police spokesman in southern Nimroz province said the capital Zaranj had fallen to the...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Athletics-Simply 'amazing' Felix claims record 10th medal

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - She may have one more race to go but American Allyson Felix has already clinched an Olympic sendoff worthy of her astonishing career. She won a record 10th Olympic medal on Friday after finishing third in the 400 metres, becoming the most decorated woman in track and field history as she surpassed Merlene Ottey in the all-time Olympic medal table in her final individual Olympic race.

Comments / 0

Community Policy