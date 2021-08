An Ohio woman who crashed into two cars and a house last month told police she had been speeding intentionally, to “test her faith with God”.The woman, who had her 11-year-old child in the car with her at the time, ran a red light at over 100mph. Traffic camera videos captured her Ford Taurus hitting the front of one car in an intersection before crashing into the next, reports Jalopnik.According to reports, the 31-year-old driver, who has not been named, lost control of her vehicle, which knocked into a utility pole before hitting a Beachwood home and finally coming...