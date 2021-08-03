North Miami FFA scores several summer wins
The North Miami Future Farmers of America have had an extremely busy summer preparing for several national contests including Dairy, Poultry, and Parliamentary Procedures. At state convention Audrey Piel and Owen Knight secured their place in the top four individual contests this year with Piel placing fourth in Essay as well as fourth in Dairy Production – Placement. Knight secured third in his Natural Resources Demonstration on ethical and proper trapping methods.www.perutribune.com
