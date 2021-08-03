North Miami FFA scores several summer wins

On July 15, the Stratton family hosted the annual Hillsboro FFA summer meeting for the current members and all incoming freshmen. The new officers, who were elected in the spring of 2021, held their first meeting. A large part of the meeting was informing the members what the upcoming school year was going to look like. After the meeting, members and officers had a cookout and played many team building activities and games. Most of the members made new friendships and strengthened already existing friendships. After the cookout and games, members spent some time in the pool followed by a campfire and smores.