North Miami FFA scores several summer wins

By ARTICLE PROVIDED
perutribune.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe North Miami Future Farmers of America have had an extremely busy summer preparing for several national contests including Dairy, Poultry, and Parliamentary Procedures. At state convention Audrey Piel and Owen Knight secured their place in the top four individual contests this year with Piel placing fourth in Essay as well as fourth in Dairy Production – Placement. Knight secured third in his Natural Resources Demonstration on ethical and proper trapping methods.

