PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is in custody after stabbing three people in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood. According to police, officers were called out to Brownsville Road around 1:30 a.m. for a reported stabbing. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer) When first responders arrived at the scene, they found multiple people who had been stabbed. One victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. One victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The third victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. A victim who was listed in stable condition and lives in this apartment told police that he met the suspect...