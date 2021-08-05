HS SOFTBALL: Kiowa primed for season with 2021 schedule release

DEREK HATRIDGE | Staff photoKiowa will return to softball action next week with the release of its 2021 fall fast-pitch schedule.

The Cowgirls are getting back in the saddle with the release of the 2021 fast-pitch softball schedule.

Kiowa will begin its season at home on Aug. 10 against Stringtown before embarking to Calera for tournament play Aug. 12-14.

Later, the Cowgirls team up with Stuart to host tournament action Aug. 19-21 before competingagainst the entire conference at the Pitt 8 Festival.

Tournament play will arrive once again on Sept. 2-4 as the Cowgirls head to Tushka, who they will later play again at Kiowa on Sept. 14 for the final home regular season game.

After competing at the Firelake Festival in Shawnee on Sept. 17-18, the Cowgirls will round out the regular season on the road against Latta on Sept. 21.

Here is the complete 2021 Kiowa fast-pitch softball schedule:

Aug. 10 vs. Stringtown, 4 p.m.

Aug. 12-14 at Calera Tournament, TBA

Aug. 17 vs. Roff, 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 19-21 at Kiowa/Stuart Tournament, TBA

Aug. 23-24 at Pitt 8 Festival, TBA

Aug. 26 vs. Talihina, 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 27 at Calvin, 4:30 p.m.

Aug. 30 at Pitt 8 Festival, TBA

Aug. 31 at Moss, 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 2-4 at Tushka Tournament, TBA

Sept. 7 vs. Stonewall, 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 9 at Tupelo, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 13 vs. Caney, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Tushka, 5 p.m.

Sept. 17-18 at Shawnee Firelake Festival, TBA

Sept. 21 at Latta, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 23-24 at Districts, TBA

Sept. 30-Oct. 1 at Regionals

Oct. 7-9 at State

