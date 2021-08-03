Rowing notes

Cancel
Lisa Roman, featured in Sunday’s edition, is thought to be the first female Washington State graduate to claim an Olympic gold medal in rowing, but University of Washington grad Kristi Norelius began her college career at Wazzu and struck gold in the women’s eight at the 1984 Games at Los Angeles.

Michigan StatePosted by
The Spun

Former Michigan Football Player Reportedly Dead At 36

Tragedy has reportedly struck the Michigan football family. According to reports, a former Wolverines football player has tragically passed away at the age of 36. The former Michigan defensive back reportedly passed away suddenly. Cincinnati.com confirmed the tragic news earlier this week. Northern Kentucky is mourning the loss of one...
MLBthecomeback.com

Ball girl wrecks fan on the field at Dodger Stadium, receives lengthy ovation

Fans on the field are usually fairly harmless, although there are exceptions. They’re almost always idiots and/or clout chasers, though, and they’re certainly disruptive. Today, one guy led most of Dodger Stadium security on a chase across the field, and none of them seemed likely to catch him before he made an escape into the stands or another pivot back onto the field of play.
GolfGolf Digest

Bullied and hurried, Bryson DeChambeau and Harris English self-destruct at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was one of the most dismal nine-hole stretches you could see on the PGA Tour. On the one hand, you had one of the nicest players around get caught under a handful of (justified) slow-play warnings, rush through the back nine in staggering humidity and swirling wind, and lose a lead that looked as close as a lead can come to unassailable. On the other, you had his playing partner, the most controversial player on tour and someone who does himself no favors, enduring what amounts to four-plus hours of bullying that has been openly encouraged by his rival. It was an ugly scene: poor displays of golf, worse displays of behavior, and two contenders who didn't collapse as much as they imploded.
FootballMoscow-Pullman Daily News

Vandals open preseason with optimism

The enthusiasm was palpable Friday on Idaho’s East Practice Field. Vandal football coach Paul Petrino termed it “one of the better first days we’ve ever had.”. “They feel really good about themselves and about our team,” he said. UI opened its fall camp with an upbeat session spanning about 2½...
NFLNWI.com

National Football League continues to help with advisement on heat issues

Last week marked the 20th anniversary of the death of Minnesota Viking All-Pro Korey Stringer. Looking back on the tragedy, ESPN’s Kevin Seifert wrote in part, “The offensive tackle succumbed to complications from exertional heatstroke, an avoidable and easily treated condition that sports medicine largely ignored at the time.”. I...
Stanford, CAStanford Daily

The NCAA lost in court. But did the Pac-12, Stanford and athletes win?

The Supreme Court recently ruled that the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) may not limit education-related benefits for athletes, dealing a heavy blow to the powerful administrative body. After years of litigation and multiple landmark suits from collegiate athletics, the June blockbuster case NCAA v. Alston rejected the notion that college sports deserved exemptions from antitrust law.
Washington StateMoscow-Pullman Daily News

DYW of Washington to be named today

Eleven high school girls will compete in Washington state’s Distinguished Young Women scholarship program beginning at 3 p.m. today via YouTube livestream. Admission to the program is $20 and will help fund the program scholarships. Tickets are available by email at washington@distinguishedyw.org. This is the state’s 64th annual scholarship program....
BasketballScarlet Nation

WBB: Staley and Wilson lead USA to Gold

Dawn Staley and A’ja Wilson helped lead Team USA to a record seventh consecutive Olympic gold medal. The Americans held off upstart Japan 90-75 for their 55th consecutive Olympic win. The Japanese gave the Americans fits in their first meeting in the group stage. Japan makes up for its lack of size with three-point shooting, a frenetic pace, and crisp, efficient cutting and passing. But the Japanese have no answer for the Americans’ size.
SportsMoscow-Pullman Daily News

Ross completes her set as Americans win beach gold medal

TOKYO — April Ross now has the complete set of Olympic beach volleyball medals: silver in London, bronze in Rio de Janeiro and a gold she won with Alix Klineman at the Tokyo Games on Friday with a victory over Australia. The Americans beat Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua...
Washington StateOnward State

Washington, Hancock Take Gold In Tokyo Alongside USA Volleyball

Add two more to Penn State’s ever-growing pile of Olympic medals. Penn State women’s volleyball legends Micha Hancock and Haleigh Washington both took gold Sunday morning representing the United States. The team decisively swept Brazil, which entered the matchup with an undefeated tournament record in Tokyo. Washington started the match...
Moscow-Pullman Daily News

Dahmen hanging close at Barracuda

It took a lot of work, but Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen certainly has a shot at his second career PGA Tour title. After having a horrible start to Saturday’s third round, the former two-time Washington state high school champion rallied to birdie five of six holes coming down the stretch and sits tied for fourth place in the Barracuda Championship at the Tahoe Mountain Resort’s Old Greenwood Course.
TennisPosted by
The Associated Press

AP Sportlight

1936 — Jesse Owens becomes the first American to win four Olympic gold medals as the United States sets a world record in the 4x100 relay at the Berlin Games. The record time of 39.8 seconds lasts for 20 years. 1950 — Lusty Song, driven by Delvin Miller, wins the...
FootballHugo Daily News

Buffalo Notes...

The Buffaloes will be having their annual PIE AUCTION FUNDRAISER on Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 6:30 p.m. The event is one of the most popular of the year and helps the team raise funds for needed items for the upcoming football season.
insidenu.com

ROUNDTABLE: What is one sport you’d like to see Northwestern field a team for?

Who doesn’t love hockey? It would be the perfect addition to Northwestern sports for both men’s and women’s. They already have the perfect arena in Welsh-Ryan and would have great competition against teams like Wisconsin, Notre Dame and Minnesota. Not to mention that the Big Ten is a stacked conference when it comes to hockey, making for plenty of fun matchups throughout the season. I’m not even a huge hockey fan, but Northwestern is built for it. Northwestern could have some great jerseys too, and that’s a purchase I’d definitely make.

