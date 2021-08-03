Cancel
Bellevue, WA

AAA: “Miles-to-Empty” Warning Fuels When Drivers Decide to Fill Up

ifiberone.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELLEVUE, Wash. (Jul. 27, 2021) – Drivers who rely too much on in-dash fuel economy displays that estimate the number of miles a vehicle gets per gallon — including how many “miles to empty” — could be taking unnecessary risks with their rides. AAA tested the accuracy of these systems and found these estimates vary significantly over shorter trips or are dependent on the consistency of things that affect gas mileage like speed and acceleration. A previous AAA consumer survey found 74% of drivers had used that “miles to empty” display to determine when they fill up. To avoid running out of gas, AAA recommends drivers fuel up when their gas gauge reaches a quarter of a tank.

www.ifiberone.com

Comments / 0

WorldPosted by
Reuters

Resurgent Taliban take provincial capital, kill Afghan govt spokesman

KABUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents captured an Afghan provincial capital and killed the government's senior media officer in Kabul on Friday amid a deteriorating security situation as U.S. and other foreign troops withdraw. A police spokesman in southern Nimroz province said the capital Zaranj had fallen to the...
Sturgis, SDPosted by
The Hill

Thousands of bikers descend on Sturgis amid delta spread fears

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off in South Dakota on Friday, with thousands of bikers descending on the streets of the Black Hills region despite warnings from health experts that the event will further fuel surges of the highly contagious delta variant. The annual gathering, which was labeled a...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Athletics-Simply 'amazing' Felix claims record 10th medal

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - She may have one more race to go but American Allyson Felix has already clinched an Olympic sendoff worthy of her astonishing career. She won a record 10th Olympic medal on Friday after finishing third in the 400 metres, becoming the most decorated woman in track and field history as she surpassed Merlene Ottey in the all-time Olympic medal table in her final individual Olympic race.

