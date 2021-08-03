AAA: “Miles-to-Empty” Warning Fuels When Drivers Decide to Fill Up

BELLEVUE, Wash. (Jul. 27, 2021) – Drivers who rely too much on in-dash fuel economy displays that estimate the number of miles a vehicle gets per gallon — including how many “miles to empty” — could be taking unnecessary risks with their rides. AAA tested the accuracy of these systems and found these estimates vary significantly over shorter trips or are dependent on the consistency of things that affect gas mileage like speed and acceleration. A previous AAA consumer survey found 74% of drivers had used that “miles to empty” display to determine when they fill up. To avoid running out of gas, AAA recommends drivers fuel up when their gas gauge reaches a quarter of a tank.