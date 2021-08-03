Cancel
Olympia, WA

Police: Olympia Federal Savings bank victim of two robberies in eight days

By Shawn Goggins
ifiberone.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOLYMPIA - Olympia Federal Savings bank has been the victim of two heists with both suspects still at large. On Friday, the financial institution, which is situated at 2420 Harrison Avenue in Olympia, was robbed on July 22 and July 30. Both times, suspects passed a note to tellers informing them that they were armed before fleeing out the doors. It’s unclear whether the suspects stole money, but police are on the hunt for the pair.

