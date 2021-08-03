Cancel
Kentucky State

John Clay: Kentucky football’s offense is a mystery, but there are questions on defense, too

Hastings Tribune
 1 day ago

With Kentucky football, the defense has work to do, too. UK’s offseason has been all about the offense. Liam Coen’s offense. He’s the new guy with the new scheme. Head coach Mark Stoops hired the former Los Angeles Rams assistant coach to introduce the Cats to the concept of the forward pass. Spring drills drilled down on teaching, installs, wide zones, bootlegs, snaps under center, and creating balance in UK’s recent run-heavy attack.

www.hastingstribune.com

