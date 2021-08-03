Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ward County, ND

Courtney Berry, Sawyer, sentenced to 19 days time served, 3 years probation, for child endangerment

Minot Daily News
 4 days ago

Courtney Alexandria Berry, 29, Sawyer, was sentenced on Thursday to 360 days in jail, all suspended but the 19 days she served in the Ward County Jail, and three years of supervised probation for exposing a baby to illegal narcotics and a filthy house on May 18. Her co-defendant, Phelix Rush-Klevgaard, also pleaded guilty to child endangerment and Class A misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine, but there is no sentence yet listed for him.

www.minotdailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Ward County, ND
City
Sawyer, ND
Ward County, ND
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Endangerment#Time Served
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...
Public SafetyNBC News

Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo

A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...
Sturgis, SDPosted by
The Hill

Thousands of bikers descend on Sturgis amid delta spread fears

The annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally kicked off in South Dakota on Friday, with thousands of bikers descending on the streets of the Black Hills region despite warnings from health experts that the event will further fuel surges of the highly contagious delta variant. The annual gathering, which was labeled a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy