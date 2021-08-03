Courtney Berry, Sawyer, sentenced to 19 days time served, 3 years probation, for child endangerment

Courtney Alexandria Berry, 29, Sawyer, was sentenced on Thursday to 360 days in jail, all suspended but the 19 days she served in the Ward County Jail, and three years of supervised probation for exposing a baby to illegal narcotics and a filthy house on May 18. Her co-defendant, Phelix Rush-Klevgaard, also pleaded guilty to child endangerment and Class A misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine, but there is no sentence yet listed for him.