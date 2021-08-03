Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond County, NC

Masks required for RCC students in classroom

By Daily Journal
Posted by 
Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41LXOk_0bGwrMur00
Executive Vice President Brent Barbee at the Board of Trustees meeting on August 3. Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IvFUN_0bGwrMur00

The Richmond Community College Board of Trustees listening to Dr. Dale McInnis talk about COVID-19 policies for the upcoming school year.

Matthew Sasser | Daily Journal

HAMLET — Masks will be required for Richmond Community College students in the classroom for the upcoming semester.

“If you’re in the classroom, whether you’re vaccinated or not, we require the mask,” RCC President Dr. Dale McInnis said.

McInnis said their game plan is to be selective about masks. For large gatherings, such as the upcoming summer graduation, masks will be required.

RCC will not require proof of vaccination for enrolled students.

“We’re not in a position or equipped to be able to do that effectively,” McInnis said.

If a student tests positive for COVID-19 in a classroom, but masks are enforced, that classroom does not have to suspend in-person learning.

Recent orders from Governor Roy Cooper do not apply to universities or community colleges. McInnis said that some colleges are requiring evidence of vaccination, while others are maintaining COVID-19 practices from previous semesters.

McInnis encouraged students to get the vaccine and said they’ve been proven to work. He also added that far too many people are not taking advantage of the vaccine.

When students enroll for classes next semester, there will be a vaccination clinic at RCC on August 16 and 17.

“We’re safe, taking this seriously, but we’re not overreacting,” McInnis said. “And we’re not going to set ourselves up where people can’t learn and we can’t function.”

McInnis added that these policies could look different even just a few weeks from now and that everybody will have to adapt.

“This is where we are right now getting ready for the beginning of the semester and we’re going to follow the numbers and listen to folks,” McInnis said.

Enrollment down around NC

McInnis said that their enrollment numbers are approaching their 2020-21 school year numbers, which is still a 10% decrease from normal.

At a recent college meeting in Boone last week, McInnis said that 57 out of 58 community colleges in NC are reporting a decline in enrollment.

“We’re not alone,” McInnis said. “I think we’re well equipped to move forward into this year.”

He said they’ve increased their efforts of outreach and marketing, but they’re taking it one student at a time.

RCC leads in gateway math success

A 2021 report on performance measures for community colleges in NC stated that RCC has the highest level of success for students taking their entry level math courses.

At RCC, 64% of students pass their gateway math course. The measure for system excellence is 54.5%.

McInnis said the results from the report show that RCC is very comparable to colleges around the area, however, there were reductions in all measures across the board.

“This is a step back for us from last year,” McInnis said. “In light of it being during the pandemic, we felt like we did pretty well.”

RCC’s licensure pass rate index was above the college average due to their nursing program, McInnis added.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]

Comments / 0

Richmond County Daily Journal

Richmond County Daily Journal

795
Followers
965
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond County Daily Journal

 https://www.yourdailyjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boone, NC
Richmond County, NC
Education
Hamlet, NC
Education
City
Hamlet, NC
County
Richmond County, NC
Richmond County, NC
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rcc#Classroom#College Board#Community Colleges#The Mask#Rcc#Nc Mcinnis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

United Airlines mandates Covid-19 vaccines for all employees

New York (CNN Business) — United Airlines will join the growing list of companies that are requiring employees get vaccinated against Covid-19, the first major US airline to implement such a mandate. A United executive said it was not considering a similar rule for passengers, and that any such requirement...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Cuomo impeachment inquiry nearing completion, chairman says

The chairman of the New York state committee conducting an impeachment inquiry into sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Thursday the panel’s probe is almost finished. “We write to inform you that the Committee’s investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy