Academy ISD to serve free meals to all students

By STAFF REPORT
Killeen Daily Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Academy Independent School District announced that it will offer free meals to all students during the upcoming school year. “Typically a student’s household must meet income eligibility requirements to qualify for free or reduced-price meals,” the district said in a news release. “However, the United States Department of Agriculture issued guidance that allows schools to offer meals to all students at no cost for the 2021-22 school year.”

