Brian Sokol
The Menorah Park Foundation welcomes Brian Sokol as Chief Development Officer and Executive Vice President. Responsibilities include development strategies for our large non-profit healthcare organization. Along with decades of experience, Brian brings a passion for the welfare and future of our Northeast Ohio community. Brian was most recently the Case Western Reserve University Senior Director of National Development and Associate Campaign Manager. Additional lead roles: AIPAC, GOJO Industries, William Morris Agency.www.crainscleveland.com
