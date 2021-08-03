ROCKERS NOTEBOOK: Atlantic League begins pitcher’s mound experiment this week

HIGH POINT — With the start of the second half of their Atlantic League season tonight in Lexington, Kentucky, the Rockers could play their first game with the pitcher’s mound set back an additional foot from home plate.

The change to 61 feet, 6 inches, is another experimental rule the Atlantic League is testing for Major League baseball and is scheduled to go into effect with the start of the second half. The move is to test a possible means to reduce the number of strikeouts and increase the number of balls put in play.

“It is what it is,” Rocker manager Jamie Keefe said Sunday. “These guys made a choice and we’re going to teach them the best we can. It’s different for sure.”

Keefe and pitching coach Frank Viola said Sunday that they are unsure what their pitchers will have to change with their deliveries to be successful.

“A lot of it is going to be on the fly as we go,” Viola said.

Keefe said some pitchers have started working from the new distance in practice.

“Guys have been throwing and trying to figure it out but hopefully we can do it on the fly,” Keefe said.

The main concern is keeping pitchers healthy.

“I don’t think you are going to see starters going six or seven innings,” Keefe said. “Tommy (Lawrence) threw in the bullpen at 61-6 the other day. He was huffing and puffing. So, we’ve got to protect them. They may not be able to go four or five. But, we’re not going to know anything until these guys get out there and do it.”

Rockers catcher Stuart Levy, who reached base in each of his last nine at-bats against West Virginia over the weekend, said that hitters will also adapt as they go.

“I think we’ll just have to adjust on the fly,” Levy said. “It’s going to be more of an adjustment period for the pitchers than us. The league already has a lot of walks. I think the hitters need to be more patient. If you throw a curveball, that’s an extra foot it has to drop. We’ll see what happens when it happens.

WINNING RECORD ON THE LINE

A victory tonight would give the Rockers a winning record for the first half at 31-29. It would be their 13th win in 19 games. Lexington (32-23) has already clinched the first-half title in the ALPB’s Southern Division and the Rockers are assured of second.

“The thing now is let’s win Tuesday’s game and finish the first half with a winning record,” Keefe said. “We’re playing good baseball. We’re just making some stupid mistakes and we’ve got to figure out what’s going on.”

PLAYER MOVES

The Rockers announced Tuesday that they have re-signed Nate Blakeney, the son of Wesleyan baseball coach Mo Blakeney, plus a pair of right handed pitchers, Neil Uskal and Taylor Wright, and a catcher, Albert Gonzalez.

Catcher CJ Farias and pitcher Nefi Ogando were released. Righty relief pitchers John Fasola and Preston Gainey were placed on the inactive list.

The Rockers traded pitchers Ricky Knapp and Daniel James to American Association teams on Sunday.

James went to the Cleburne Railroaders for righthander Ezequiel De La Cruz. Knapp went to the Winnipeg Goldeyes for righty Joey Gonzalez.

JULY NUMBERS

The Rockers went 17-12 in July. Michael Russell, who suffered a broken jaw last week, was the leading hitter for the month with a .400 average with six doubles, four homers and 13 RBIs. Jerry Downs batted .341 with 20 RBIs. Giovanny ALfonzo hit .333. Jared Mithcell led the way for the month with 27 RBIS and 20 walks.

Cooper Casad went 4-0 on the mound to tie the club record for wins in a month and had a 2.89 ERA. Casad ranked first with 31 strikeouts and Criag Stem fanned 29 while reliever Preston Gainey had the most saves with four.

