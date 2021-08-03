LOCAL ROUNDUP: Andrews charity golf tournament set Friday

HIGH POINT — The T. Wingate Andrews football alumni will host the inaugural High Point Andrews Charity Golf Tournament on Friday at Oak Hollow Golf Course.

Entry fee is $50 per person or $200 per four-person team. Grand prize is $800 and additional prizes are to be awarded for closest to the pin and longest drive on designated holes. The event is to raise money to buy equipment for the Andrews football team. Former Andrews, college and pro football players Marcus Gilchrist, William Hayes, J.J. McQueen, Jason Flyntm Jay Chatman, Stevie Jones and Chris Gravlee are expected to attend.

Play on Friday begins at 9 a.m.

For more information, call 336-71-2270 or email HPAndrewsGolfTourney@gmail.com.

HPU WOMEN’S GOLF SCHEDULE

HIGH POINT — High Point University women’s golf head coach Alexis Bennett unveiled her team’s 2021-22 schedule Tuesday.

The schedule is highlighted by five of the 10 events in the state of North Carolina, including two in Greensboro, and another two in South Carolina.

High Point’s schedule begins at the Pirate Collegiate Classic hosted by East Carolina in Greenville, N.C. on Sept. 20-21, one of two events that ECU will host on the Panthers’ schedule.

HPU plays in the Triad the following weekend for the Bryan National Collegiate in Greensboro, the first time the Panthers will play at Bryan Park.

The Panthers travel to Tacoma, Washington, for the Pat Lesser-Harbottle Invitational at the Tacoma Country Club on Oct. 11-12, the second time High Point has played in the event.

A return to Greensboro for a tournament at the Grandover Resort on Nov. 1-2 and the French Broad Invitational in Asheville a week later finishes out the fall slate for the Purple and White. HPU was scheduled to play in the French Broad Intercollegiate during the 2019-20 season but was unable to after the season was halted from the COVID-19 pandemic.

High Point will begin the spring season with the First Coast Classic in Jacksonville, Florida, on Feb. 14-15. Two weeks later, the Purple and White are in Charleston for the first time since the 2016-17 season at the Rivertowne Invitational on Feb. 28-March 1 before heading down to Georgia for the second year in a row at the Pinetree Collegiate on March 21-22, hosted by Kennesaw State.

In the final tournament before the Big South Championships, the Panthers head back to Greenville for the Ironwood Invitational at Ironwood Country Club on April 4-5.

AAU JUNIOR OLYMPICS

HUMBLE, Texas — Kyndall Spruill of the High Point Blaze and Millis Road Elementary finished third in the triathlon for 10-year-old girls in the AAU Junior OLympics on Sunday at Humble High School.

Spurill totaled 997 points and trailed athletes from Texas and Harrisburg, North Carolina. Spurill finished second in the 200-meter dash, fourth in the high jump and 12th in the shot put.

Hailey Yanez of the Blaze and Ledford finished 12th in the 3,000-meter racewalk for 15-16 year-old girls.

Aniya Harris of Southwest Middle finished first in her heat Monday to advance out of the first round in the 200 meters for 13-year-old girls. Donovan Calhoun of Wesleyan Christian advanced in the 15-16 boys 200 by winning his heat.

The Junior Olympics continue through Friday.