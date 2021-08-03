Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High Point, NC

LOCAL ROUNDUP: Andrews charity golf tournament set Friday

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
Posted by 
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 1 day ago

HIGH POINT — The T. Wingate Andrews football alumni will host the inaugural High Point Andrews Charity Golf Tournament on Friday at Oak Hollow Golf Course.

Entry fee is $50 per person or $200 per four-person team. Grand prize is $800 and additional prizes are to be awarded for closest to the pin and longest drive on designated holes. The event is to raise money to buy equipment for the Andrews football team. Former Andrews, college and pro football players Marcus Gilchrist, William Hayes, J.J. McQueen, Jason Flyntm Jay Chatman, Stevie Jones and Chris Gravlee are expected to attend.

Play on Friday begins at 9 a.m.

For more information, call 336-71-2270 or email HPAndrewsGolfTourney@gmail.com.

HPU WOMEN’S GOLF SCHEDULE

HIGH POINT — High Point University women’s golf head coach Alexis Bennett unveiled her team’s 2021-22 schedule Tuesday.

The schedule is highlighted by five of the 10 events in the state of North Carolina, including two in Greensboro, and another two in South Carolina.

High Point’s schedule begins at the Pirate Collegiate Classic hosted by East Carolina in Greenville, N.C. on Sept. 20-21, one of two events that ECU will host on the Panthers’ schedule.

HPU plays in the Triad the following weekend for the Bryan National Collegiate in Greensboro, the first time the Panthers will play at Bryan Park.

The Panthers travel to Tacoma, Washington, for the Pat Lesser-Harbottle Invitational at the Tacoma Country Club on Oct. 11-12, the second time High Point has played in the event.

A return to Greensboro for a tournament at the Grandover Resort on Nov. 1-2 and the French Broad Invitational in Asheville a week later finishes out the fall slate for the Purple and White. HPU was scheduled to play in the French Broad Intercollegiate during the 2019-20 season but was unable to after the season was halted from the COVID-19 pandemic.

High Point will begin the spring season with the First Coast Classic in Jacksonville, Florida, on Feb. 14-15. Two weeks later, the Purple and White are in Charleston for the first time since the 2016-17 season at the Rivertowne Invitational on Feb. 28-March 1 before heading down to Georgia for the second year in a row at the Pinetree Collegiate on March 21-22, hosted by Kennesaw State.

In the final tournament before the Big South Championships, the Panthers head back to Greenville for the Ironwood Invitational at Ironwood Country Club on April 4-5.

AAU JUNIOR OLYMPICS

HUMBLE, Texas — Kyndall Spruill of the High Point Blaze and Millis Road Elementary finished third in the triathlon for 10-year-old girls in the AAU Junior OLympics on Sunday at Humble High School.

Spurill totaled 997 points and trailed athletes from Texas and Harrisburg, North Carolina. Spurill finished second in the 200-meter dash, fourth in the high jump and 12th in the shot put.

Hailey Yanez of the Blaze and Ledford finished 12th in the 3,000-meter racewalk for 15-16 year-old girls.

Aniya Harris of Southwest Middle finished first in her heat Monday to advance out of the first round in the 200 meters for 13-year-old girls. Donovan Calhoun of Wesleyan Christian advanced in the 15-16 boys 200 by winning his heat.

The Junior Olympics continue through Friday.

Comments / 0

High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

High Point, NC
3K+
Followers
196
Post
551K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for High Point Enterprise

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
City
Andrews, NC
State
Florida State
High Point, NC
Sports
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
City
High Point, NC
City
Asheville, NC
State
Georgia State
City
Jacksonville, NC
City
Greenville, NC
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Football#Triathlon#Hpu#High Point University#Ecu#Panthers#Triad#The Tacoma Country Club#French#The First Coast Classic#The Pinetree Collegiate#Kennesaw State#Ironwood Country Club#Humble High School#Wesleyan Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Forecasters: Hurricane season to be busier than 1st thought

After a record start, followed by a near-silent July, the Atlantic hurricane season looks like it will be busier than meteorologists predicted a few months ago. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Wednesday updated its outlook for the 2021 Atlantic season, slightly increasing the number of named storms and hurricanes expected in what is predicted to be a busy — but not record-breaking — year.
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Arms trafficking caused Mexican gov to sue U.S. gun manufacturers

The Mexican government sued United States gun manufacturers and distributors Wednesday in U.S. federal court, arguing that their negligent and illegal commercial practices have unleashed tremendous bloodshed in Mexico. The unusual lawsuit was filed in U.S. federal court in Boston. Among those being sued are some of the biggest names...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

Landlord groups ask federal judge to halt new CDC eviction ban

Two groups representing property owners asked a federal judge Wednesday evening to block enforcement of the latest eviction moratorium from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Alabama Association of Realtors and its Georgia counterpart argued in the emergency court filing in U.S. District Court for the District of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy