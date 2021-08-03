HPU volleyball chosen to repeat as champs

CHARLOTTE — High Point University was chosen to repeat as Big South volleyball champion and outside hitter Madison Smith was named the Big South Preseason Player of the Year, the league office announced Tuesday afternoon. Joining Smith on the Preseason All-Conference Team is middle blocker Gabrielle Idlebird.

As a team, High Point finished with 119 points and 10 of 11 first-place votes in preseason balloting. HPU’s point total is the most any team has received in the Big South preseason poll since the 2006 season.

Smith is the Panthers’ lone returning first team All-Big South player from the spring season. She finished second on HPU in kills with 172 for an average of 2.97 per set, while finishing seventh in the Big South in kills per set and points per set.

She was the only Panther to record 20 kills in a match in the 2020 spring season with 20 even against Winthrop and led the team in kills five times on the year. She was named the Big South Player of the Week twice in the spring, including in the second-to-last week of the year after totaling 23 kills in seven sets against Campbell.

Idlebird was second among the Panthers and second in the conference in hitting percentage last season with a .384 clip, good for 30th in the country. She led the Big South with 72 total blocks to lead. Idlebird averaged 1.14 blocks per set for third in the conference and 79th in the nation. She led the team or tied for the team lead in denials 12 times in the spring’s 18 matches and stuffed a career-high eight attempts against Campbell for the second-most by a Panther all season. Idlebird garnered one Player of the Week nod last year after recording 18 kills and four blocks in six sets at UNC Asheville.

In the preseason coaches poll, the Panthers finished 14 points above second-place Campbell, who received the remaining first-place vote.

HPU’s 14-point margin over second place is the largest point discrepancy between first and second place in the poll since Liberty finished 21 points ahead of Radford in the 2012 preseason poll.

Following Campbell were Winthrop, Charleston Southern, and UNC Asheville.

High Point plays an exhibition match at North Carolina on Aug. 21 and opens the regular season Aug. 27-29 at James Madison. All 13 non-conference matchups for the Panthers are on the road this season, with the first of eight games at the Millis Center coming on Oct. 8 against Campbell.