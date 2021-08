The Texas Rangers had some good news this week. They managed to get three wins, two of them coming from Jonah Heim by himself, who I will talk about more later on. The bad news for the week was David Dahl being DFA’d by the Rangers to make room for prospects to get a shot at the big league level. The move shows that no one is safe on the roster from getting DFA’d and it could happen to anyone in Arlington on short notice.