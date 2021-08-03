Cancel
Lincoln, NE

Garth Brooks stadium tour to be reassessed after Lincoln show

By L. Kent Wolgamott Lincoln Journal Star
Omaha.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN -- The Garth Brooks concerts at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday and Memorial Stadium on Aug. 14 will go on as scheduled. Following the Lincoln concert, however, the remainder of the dates on the stadium tour will be reassessed due to the resurgence of COVID-19. Brooks’ next announced show is Sept. 4 in Seattle, three weeks after the Lincoln concert that will bring more than 86,000 people into Memorial Stadium. Tickets will not be sold for the Seattle concert until “we are sure we can play the date,” according to a press release.

omaha.com

