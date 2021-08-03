Logan 15s make another run at Ohio Valley Regional

The Logansport 15 year old All-Star baseball team placed third in the Ohio Valley Regional for a third straight time as a group. Members of the team include, front row, from left, coach Dutch Fincher, Zach Freels, Johnny Moss, Ashton Shideler, Jace Smith, Tate Strong, coach Jim Russell, back row, coach Bryan Gleitz, Cooper Smith, Michael Gleitz, Izak Mock, Dylan Pearson, Isaac Russell, Jake Fincher and coach Brian Strong. Photo provided

The Logansport 15 year old All-Star baseball team has proven to be a consistent group.

The group finished in third place at the Ohio Valley Regional for a third straight time this summer. The Logan 15s were defeated by Southeast Lexington 6-5 in a semifinal game on Sunday in New Castle.

“It was the third time in a row this group has finished third because we didn’t have it last year as 14s,” Logan manager Jim Russell said. “So 12s, 13s and 15s all got third every year.”

Southeast Lexington then defeated Eau Claire, Wisconsin 6-4 in the championship game to advance to the Babe Ruth World Series to be held Aug. 11-18 in Eagle Pass, Texas.

Logansport football coach Mike Johnson might not have been too sad the team lost in Ohio Valley Regional play, as five members of the team also play football for the Berries, including starting quarterback Izak Mock and wide receiver/defensive back Isaac Russell. So a trip to the Babe Ruth World Series would have had its challenges.

But Logan has a good group of baseball players coming up, which includes players from the 15 year old group to add on to several returning varsity baseball players from older groups that were a part of this year’s North Central Conference championship baseball team.

“They’re mostly going to be sophomores,” coach Russell said of the Logan 15s. “Izak Mock is the only junior, the rest of them are sophomores and there’s two freshmen.”

The Logan 15s went 3-1 in pool play and 1-1 in single-elimination play. Playing six games in one weekend shows the pitching depth the team had.

Pitchers included Isaac Russell, Izak Mock, Dylan Pearson, Cooper Smith, Tate Strong and Jace Smith.

Logan finished runner-up in state tournament with a 7-1 loss to Jasper on Sunday, July 25 in Tipton but advanced to the OVT with a second-place finish. Jasper, incidentally, won the Class 4A state title this year, its sixth in baseball overall, three of which came in Class 3A.

“Jasper got us in the state championship game. They were pretty solid. We just weren’t hitting that day,” coach Russell said.

Logan went 3-1 in pool play at the Ohio Valley Regional in New Castle. Logan opened with an 8-2 win over Duneland of northwest Indiana on Thursday before suffering a 10-0 loss to Southeast Lexington in a rain-delayed, six-inning game on Thursday night. Logan bounced back with a 6-5 win over Eau Claire, Wisconsin Friday before defeating New Castle 14-5 on Friday to conclude pool play.

Logan opened single-elimination play on Saturday with a 4-3 win over Franklin-Simpson, Kentucky, which is located near the Tennessee border.

Logan was then eliminated by Southeast Lexington 6-5 on Sunday in a semifinal game. Logan scored three runs in the top of the seventh to erase a 5-2 deficit before the Kentucky squad scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to advance.

“We walked a batter and the next kid hit a shot in the gap off the fence and that kid just took off on the swing so he walked around and scored,” coach Russell said. “It was pretty tough. They fought hard.

“They play a bunch of travel teams down there and we’re not one of them. We’re just a bunch of kids from Logan that have been playing together since they were 8 most of them.”

Coach Russell added several players stepped up throughout the weekend.

“We had to have a big game out of Jace Smith and he came in and got us a win over Eau Claire. He threw over 87 pitches and that was a big game. We had to have it because we needed an extra pitcher that day and he filled a role and it was great,” he said. “Johnny Moss came through hitting well for us this whole tournament. He didn’t try to do too much, just tried to hit the ball and put it in play and he did a great job of that. Dylan came up with some big hits, Cooper came up with some big hits for us, Izak Mock, Isaac Russell. We played pretty solid defense too.”

As a group, the team went 90-32 in their eight years together for a .738 win percentage. The team won four district championships, two state championships and qualified for the Ohio Valley four times with three third-place finishes.