Alabama collected yet another accolade from the 2020-21 athletic year, becoming the first SEC team to be named Best in College Sports by CBS. Consistency is the name of the game for Best in College Sports, and the Crimson Tide were exactly that — consistent — across the athletic department. Football won the national title after a 13-0 season, men’s basketball (26-7) reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, women’s basketball (17-10) reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament, softball (52-9) reached the semifinals of the Women’s College World Series, gymnastics finished fifth in the nation, and baseball reached the NCAA Regionals.