Jury Picked in Quadruple Murder Case; Opening Statements Set

Parties have made their final arguments in the murder trial of Todd Pate, and the jury has now gone into deliberation. Pate is accused of the first-degree murder of his wife, Melanie, in September 2013 while they were going through a divorce. After the murder, Pate called 9-1-1 and admitted to the killing. When law enforcement arrived, they found Mrs. Pate’s body in their swimming pool with her throat cut. Three bloody knives were also found at the scene.