School districts in Douglas County are addressing the new K-12 mask mandate in Oregon. Here is what local districts are sharing with their students' families. As you are likely aware, Governor Brown released a statement on July 29 declaring that masks would be required indoors for all K-12 public, private, and charter schools for the 2021-22 school year. This was a shift in previous guidance released by the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) and the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on July 22 that strongly advised masks, but ultimately allowed parents to make the decision. We share in the frustrations that the Governor’s mask mandate has created and do believe that choice is an important element of the school experience.