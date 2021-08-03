Cancel
Grant County, OR

Cops and Courts: Aug. 4, 2021

 4 days ago

Arrests and citations in the Blue Mountain Eagle are taken from the logs of law enforcement agencies. Every effort is made to report the court disposition of arrest cases. Braden M. Breyette, 22, pleaded guilty Aug. 2 to driving under the influence of intoxicants committed on Aug. 22, 2020. His driver’s license was revoked for life. He was sentenced to 18 months of supervised probation, 120 hours of community service and 90 days house arrest. He was fined $2,255. A count of criminal driving while suspended or revoked was dismissed.

