Shots are a part of my life. I self-inject medication once a week to manage my psoriatic arthritis. It stings for about 10 seconds, but it maintains my quality of life. Psoriatic arthritis is the inflammatory autoimmune disease for which the golfer Phil Mickelson helped bring awareness. When I was first diagnosed, my swollen, painful joints made simple tasks difficult. Sometimes, I couldn’t walk without a cane, and back spasms also made sitting painful. On the worst days, I was bedridden and heartbroken. I wanted more from my life. So, when biologic treatments became available (like the ones for which Mickelson is the spokesperson), I was ready. I wanted my life back.