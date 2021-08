UX design is a field where creativity and innovation are extremely important. Despite the existence of certain rules and principles, when it comes to product and service design, the field is always open to new ideas. It is one of the reasons that UI/UX design is a simple yet complicated business. As in all creative industries, there are certain times when the professionals are in a slump, struggling to find a way out of the block. Similarly, there can be instances where designers need the inspiration to add value to their design and to return to appreciate the value of their work. This article is one such source of inspiration and motivation for all UI/UX designers. We’ve curated some of the best quotes to help you find the best motivation. Read along as we share some of the gems with you.