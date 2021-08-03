Cancel
Congress & Courts

24-State Brief Supports Life In Major Supreme Court Case

By Editorial
HuntingtonNews.Net
 2 days ago

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey joined a 24-state brief supporting life in perhaps the most consequential pro-life case to reach the U.S. Supreme Court since 1992. The brief, filed Thursday, urges the Supreme Court to support the right of individual states to regulate abortion and promote the sanctity of...

Patrick Morrisey
#U S Supreme Court#U S Constitution#The U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court#Planned Parenthood
Congress & Courts
Politics
U.S. Politics
Supreme Court
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

15 Notable Supreme Court Decisions Passed in 2021

The Supreme Court issues the final word on many polarizing issues in the United States. The court has made many famous rulings in its 250-year history, from the famous Brown vs. Board of Education, which mandated that separate schools for different races are inherently unequal, to more recent landmark cases, like the National Federation of Independent Businesses vs. Sebelius in 2012, which upheld the Affordable Care Act and its provision that mandates individuals obtain health insurance.
Congress & CourtsEastern Arizona Courier

Ducey weighs in on Supreme Court challenge to pre-viability abortion

(The Center Square) - Gov. Doug Ducey joined 11 other governors in filing an amicus brief in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization in which the Supreme Court will rule on “whether all pre-viability prohibitions on elective abortions are unconstitutional.”. In March of 2018, Mississippi passed the “Gestational Age Act”...
Congress & Courts4state.news

Hutchinson asks Supreme Court to clear way to uphold aw he called unconstitutional

Governor Hutchinson has admitted on national television that he’d signed a total ban on abortion in Arkansas that was unconstitutional under existing law. Thursday, he joined other Republican governors in signing a request to the U.S. Supreme Court that it overturn Roe v. Wade in a Mississippi case so as to legalize the Arkansas abortion ban, currently enjoined by a federal judge. Hutchinson conceded earlier there was only a “narrow chance” the law would be upheld and he also regretted that it included no exception for rape or incest, but signed it anyway.
Harrisburg, PAwdac.com

PA Pro-Life To Supreme Court: Overturn Roe

HARRISBURG – Harrisburg-based PA Pro-Life Federation has sent a direct message to the U.S. Supreme Court: Overturn Roe v. Wade. The Federation has filed an amicus brief in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The case involves Mississippi’s protective law banning abortion at 15 weeks. In their brief, the Federation “seeks an overturn of Roe v. Wade, so that States may once again provide protection for vulnerable unborn human life.” It further states, “Roe was a radical decision that overrode the legislative judgments of all 50 states. It was based on a flawed understanding of the humanity of the unborn child and views of obstetrical practice that are outdated because they fail to treat unborn children as second patients in pregnancy.” Roe v. Wade is the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court ruling which legalized abortion throughout the country. It is estimated that more than 62 million Americans have died from legal abortion since the decision went into effect.
Congress & Courtsthemissouritimes.com

Capitol Briefs: Hawley asks US Supreme Court to overturn federal abortion cases

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn two major cases as part of a battle over a Mississippi abortion law. Hawley joined fellow GOP Senators Ted Cruz and Mike Lee on a brief in the pending case over a Mississippi law banning abortions after 15 weeks, urging the court to overturn Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey. The group argued the decisions had no basis in the U.S. Constitution and urged it to return abortion policy to state legislatures.
Congress & CourtsFairfield Sun Times

Supreme Court Raised the Bar for Challenge to GA Election Law

The Supreme Court’s recent decision in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee has prompted extensive commentary about the implications for future challenges to election laws under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. Litigants arguing that some laws, such as Georgia’s newly enacted SB 202, disproportionately affect racial minorities may have a greater challenge meeting the standard set forth by the court than the standard that some lower courts had been using in recent years.
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

Federal Judge Blocks Arkansas Abortion Ban, Says It's 'Categorically Unconstitutional'

A federal judge blocked an Arkansas law Tuesday that would ban nearly all abortions starting from conception in the state, calling it "categorically unconstitutional." U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker issued a preliminary injunction preventing enforcement of the law that was set to take effect on July 28 while she hears a challenge to its constitutionality. Baker called the law unconstitutional because it would ban nearly all abortions before a fetus is considered viable outside of the mother's womb.
Congress & CourtsMiami Herald

DeSantis joins 10 other GOP governors in asking Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Florida on to an effort to have two of the most important abortion cases in U.S. history overturned by the nation’s highest court. In a Thursday brief, DeSantis, along with 10 other Republican governors, argued the Supreme Court should reconsider past decisions on the 1973 case Roe v. Wade and the 1992 case Planned Parenthood of Southeast Pennsylvania v. Casey. Roe established the constitutional right to an abortion nationally, and Casey reaffirmed that right while making it easier for states to legally pass some abortion regulations.
Columbia, SCIsland Packet Online

SC high court asked to decide if state law bans mask mandates at USC, other colleges

A South Carolina state senator and a University of South Carolina professor have asked the state’s Supreme Court to weigh in on an ongoing dispute about masks on campus. State Sen. Dick Harpootlian, a Democrat whose district includes USC, filed documents Thursday on behalf of USC astrophysics Professor Richard Creswick seeking clarification on a one-year rule in the state budget that the state attorney general says prevents USC from requiring everyone on campus to wear masks indoors.
Michigan Statemichiganradio.org

Fair and Equal Michigan appeals to state Supreme Court

The petition campaign to add LGBTQ protections to Michigan’s civil rights law has asked the Michigan Supreme Court to hear its case. Fair and Equal Michigan wants the court to reverse a finding by a state elections board that it failed to gather enough petition signatures. The drive was hampered by the COVID-19 crisis that stalled in-person petition circulating.
Tennessee Statebloomberglaw.com

Tennessee’s 48-Hour Abortion Delay Law Upheld by Appeals Court

Tennessee may impose a 48-hour delay on women seeking abortions, after a divided en banc Sixth Circuit said Thursday the state’s mandatory waiting-period law is constitutional under the Supreme Court’s Planned Parenthood v. Casey decision. The law doesn’t unduly burden “a large fraction of women” in the state seeking to...

