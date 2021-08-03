Stephanie Grace: After asking nicely, John Bel Edwards tries to scare vaccine resisters straight

Louisiana has 267,943 people behind on their housing payments, U.S. Rep. Troy Carter (D-New Orleans) wrote in a letter to fellow Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards, Monday. Carter, who said the number of Louisianians who are behind is the most in the country, said in his letter to Edwards, “While I will continue fighting in Congress to extend the national moratorium, I hope you will do everything you can on the state level to protect Louisianians now. I know that this is not an easy task, but I stand ready to further assist you in this critical matter.”