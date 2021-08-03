Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

Stephanie Grace: After asking nicely, John Bel Edwards tries to scare vaccine resisters straight

By STEPHANIE GRACE
NOLA.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama Gov. Kay Ivey made waves last month when she said out loud what Louisiana John Bel Edwards couldn’t, or wouldn’t. “It’s time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks, not the regular folks. It’s the unvaccinated folks that are letting us down,” she said. Asked how to convince the hesitant or outright hostile, who in Alabama as well as Louisiana make up far too high a proportion of the population, she effectively threw up her hands: “I don’t know. You tell me. Folks [are] supposed to have common sense.”

www.nola.com

Comments / 10

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Louisiana COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Louisiana Health
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Health
County
New Orleans, LA
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
New Orleans, LA
Vaccines
Local
Louisiana Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bel Edwards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Republican#Democrat#North Oaks Health System#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Mitch McConnell says he BACKS Republican Alabama Governor Kay Ivey blaming the unvaccinated for the increase in cases and urges Americans to 'ignore bad advice'

Mitch McConnell on Wednesday is standing by fellow Republican Kay Ivey's comments blaming unvaccinated Americans for the surge of coronavirus cases across the country, which has hit some GOP-led states including Ivey's particularly hard. The Alabama governor last week told reporters it is 'time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks'...
Public HealthPosted by
97.3 The Dawg

Did You Know Gov. John Bel Edwards And The Louisiana Dept. Of Health Issued New Statewide Mask Guidelines?

Okay so, just in case y'all didn't know July 23, Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) issued updated mask guidance. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise statewide. So much so, Louisiana has been labeled as a “state of concern.” The state is seeing rapid growth in COVID cases and not enough in vaccinations and it's because of this that Gov. Edwards and LDH had issued updated mask guidance for the fourth time since the pandemic.
Louisiana Statewgno.com

Louisiana leads the nation on another “bad” list

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Governor John Bel Edwards says his mask mandate is temporary, but will stay in place until at least September 1. Edwards’ mandate requires those five years old and up to wear a mask indoors. The Governor said ultimately, residents did not do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19. Now, he maintains it is time to do what is proven to work during previous surges.
Louisiana StateWDSU

Gov. Edwards reissues mask mandate in Louisiana

Gov. John Bel Edwards held a news conference Monday to address the spread of the delta variant in Louisiana. Exactly 11,026 deaths have been reported in Louisiana since the start of the pandemic, with 28 deaths on Monday. As a result, Edwards has reinstated an indoor mask mandate for all of Louisiana effective Aug. 4.
Louisiana Statelailluminator.com

Rep. Troy Carter, Louisiana housing advocates ask Gov. John Bel Edwards to block evictions

Louisiana has 267,943 people behind on their housing payments, U.S. Rep. Troy Carter (D-New Orleans) wrote in a letter to fellow Democrat Gov. John Bel Edwards, Monday. Carter, who said the number of Louisianians who are behind is the most in the country, said in his letter to Edwards, “While I will continue fighting in Congress to extend the national moratorium, I hope you will do everything you can on the state level to protect Louisianians now. I know that this is not an easy task, but I stand ready to further assist you in this critical matter.”
Baton Rouge, LAKTBS

Gov. John Bel Edwards declares July 28th as Opioid Crisis Awareness Day

BATON ROUGE, La- In recognition of the growing opioid crisis in Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards has declared July 28th as Opioid Crisis Awareness Day. In Louisiana, nearly 40% of the 1,140 reported drug overdose deaths involved opioids in 2018 — a total of 444 fatalities. From 2019-2020, overdose deaths have jumped 50-75%, the largest increase in the country. Around 70% of overdose deaths involve opioids, meaning opioid-related fatalities outpace firearms and motor vehicle deaths.
Healthbigeasymagazine.com

John Bel Edwards Asks Unvaccinated Citizens if They Give a Damn

In an emotional press conference on Tuesday, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards implored citizens who had yet been inoculated against COVID-19 to get vaccinated. “Louisiana is in the throws of a very difficult surge of COVID-19. Our health care heroes are exhausted and their ability to deliver care is being stretched to the limit. Get vaccinated, wear a mask and help turn this around. The life you save may be your own,” Edwards said.
Louisiana StateNOLA.com

Louisiana set to break record for COVID hospitalizations: 'Health care delivery is in peril'

Hospitalizations for the coronavirus in Louisiana have spiked to never-before-seen levels, breaking the previous high set in early January, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Monday. "Looking ahead to tomorrow, we've reported more hospitalizations than at any other point in the pandemic," said Edwards. "We're the worst in the country in terms of this COVID surge, and that is because of the delta variant, which is a game-changer."
Public HealthDaily Iberian

Gov. John Bel Edwards updates COVID guidance as local leaders set new restrictions

(The Center Square) – Gov. John Bel Edwards has updated Louisiana’s pandemic safety guidelines as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increase. Edwards, in partnership with the state Department of Health, wants all residents to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status, though the recommendation stops short of a state government mandate. That authority has been delegated to local officials.

Comments / 10

Community Policy