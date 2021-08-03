Street in Oak Park closing to motor vehicles

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The City of Sacramento said a portion of 2nd Avenue between 34th Street and Broadway in Oak Park will be closed to motor vehicles. Construction will start on August 9 and is scheduled to last approximately a week, according to a press release from the City of Sacramento. They plan to display detour signs to guide people around the area when the work begins. City officials said that vehicles will no longer be allowed in the area when the construction concludes.