The Farm 51 has announced that its upcoming survival horror RPG, Chernobylite, will be bringing the horrors of the Exclusion Zone to Xbox on September 7th. We’ve been covering Chernobylite’s journey for a little while now, patiently waiting to find out when we can enter The Farm 51’s iteration of the Exclusion Zone and face off against the horrors that dwell there. Now we have confirmation that entry into the zone is almost here, and that players will be able to play the game digitally from September 7th on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S via backwards compatibility for £29.99/$34.99/€34.99.