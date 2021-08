A rare fish with human-like teeth was spotted by some beachgoers in the Outer Banks in North Carolina, a discovery that has caught the attention of internet users. The photo taken of the mysterious fish, shared on Facebook on Tuesday by Jennette’s Pier — a fishing destination in Nags Head — shows the nine-pound creature opening its mouth and displaying human-like teeth, which makes it look like it’s wearing dentures. The fish was identified as a sheepshead, with several rows of molars in its mouth it uses for crushing oysters and other prey. It is believed to have received its...