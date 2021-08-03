Utah's Famed Sundance Film Festival To Require Full COVID-19 Vaccination
Utah’s famed Sundance Film Festival will require next year’s attendees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Festival director Tabitha Jackson made the announcement today. The 2022 Festival and all affiliated events will require proof of vaccination for everyone, including volunteers, filmmakers and pass holders. Sundance presented a mostly virtual event earlier this year. Organizers of the 2022 Festival are planning to hold in-person events and screenings in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah in late January.www.knau.org
Comments / 0