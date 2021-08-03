Cancel
Football

FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Fairview hopes to continue to surprise in 3A competition

By Charlie Bateman
williamsonhomepage.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fairview Yellow Jackets continue to generate buzz as they try to reclaim first place in the 3A division regular season after finishing the 2020 season at 7-4 (4-1). “When you look at our team, we don’t have the fastest and most athletic players, compared to other teams,” said Fairview running back and linebacker Jacob Clevenger. “One thing we do have that surprises everybody is physicality. When we come out to these games, we are going to punch you in the mouth and show you who we are.”

Chris Hughes
#American Football#3a#Fairview#White House Heritage#White House High Schools#Page High School Patriots
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
Football
Sports
Bolivar, MOOzark Sports Zone

2021 Fall Preview: Bolivar Football

Bolivar entered the Ozark Conference in 2020 and made noise immediately, knocking off perennial powers Lebanon and Camdenton, as well as eventual OC champion West Plains. The Libs 7-3 campaign didn’t end as planned, with a 27-23 district semifinal upset at the hands of Warrenburg. Warrensburg lost to Helias who beat West Plains by just one score; Bolivar beat West Plains by three touchdowns on the road.
Auburn, AL247Sports

Auburn ranked No. 30 in CBS preseason football poll

AUBURN, Alabama–In a preseason college football released on Tuesday by CBS Sports the Auburn Tigers are ranked 30th of 130 FBS teams heading into the 2021 season. Defending national champion Alabama is at the top of the poll with Clemson No. 2 followed by Oklahoma, Ohio State and Georgia. The...
Ogden, UTStandard-Examiner

Ben Lomond football preview: Scots look forward to competing in 3A in 2021

OGDEN — For months last summer, Ben Lomond and Ogden High’s football coaches, administrators and district officials met multiple times with UHSAA officials, UHSAA board of trustees members and pleaded a case. The case: allow BL and OHS to drop down a classification in football, citing low participation in the...
Bushland, TXAmarillo Globe-Times

Bushland football preview: Reynolds expects winning ways to continue

Head coach Josh Reynolds is going into his second season leading the Bushland football program. After serving as the offensive coordinator since 2012, Reynolds led the Falcons to a 9-3 record, the District 2-3A Division I title and a third-round berth in the postseason. The Falcons have won three out of the last four district titles and appear set to battle for another one in 2021.
Clemson, SCWIS-TV

Clemson football previews upcoming season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Clemson’s family is more than just words. With more than 20 former players on staff working in a variety of roles -- care for the culture keeps their program at a high standard. “I love being able to nurture that love giving former players opportunities,” said...
Wyoming StatePosted by
FanSided

Wyoming Football: Will Cowboys surprise Mountain West in 2021?

The Wyoming football team felt that it was developing into a consistently a threat in the Mountain West Conference. This past offseason, however, COVID-19 affected all College Football programs including the Cowboys from properly preparing for the 2020 season. To make matters worse for the Cowboys, they suffered through a series of unfortunate significant injuries.
Lubbock, TXeverythinglubbock.com

1-on-1 Conversation: Matt Stepp Previews 3A-Division 1 Football

LUBBOCK, Tx – Dave Campbell’s Texas Football High School Insider Matt Stepp joins KLBK Sports Director Ryan King for a mini series previewing each 11-man football classification. The guys preview 3A-Division 1 Football and Stepp believes Shallowater will continue to be a force to reakon with this season and Lamesa...
Canadian, TXAmarillo Globe-Times

New look Canadian hoping to repeat as 3A state champions

The date marked when an experienced Canadian football defeated Franklin 35-34 to secure the Class 3A Division II championship. More than seven months later, and 17 seniors graduated, things have changed quite a bit. Wildcats coach Chris Koetting said the challenges faced last year could provide learning lessons as his...
Butler County, KSbutlercountytimesgazette.com

2021 Butler County Football Preview

July 27 – Top 10 games to watch in Butler County. July 31 – Underrated underclassmen players to watch for. July 31-Aug 31 ranking top 10 football players to watch in Butler County. Aug 23-27 – Team tennis features. Aug 31 – Feature on No. 1 football recruit. Sept 3...
Jackson, MSWJTV.com

H.S. Football Team Preview: Provine

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Provine Rams are excited to be back in action after losing last season to COVID-19 (JPS cancellation). Head coach Tim Wilson expects big things from his defensive playmakers, especially early in the season.
Florence, SCwpde.com

South Florence 2021 football preview

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — South Florence is entering year two under South Florence Head Coach Drew Marlowe. The new bruins boss has a new point of emphasis heading into his second campaign. “Changing the mentality of this team into being a very physical very dominant team. We want to be...
AnimalsAuburn Plainsman

GALLERY: Eagle practice flights in Jordan-Hare Stadium | 7.19.21

On July 19, 2021, bald eagles Spirit and Independence and golden eagle Aurea made practice flights around Jordan-Hare Stadium. The eagles are housed in the College of Veterinary Medicine's Southeastern Raptor Center and make flights around the stadium during pregame festivities at home football games. The University announced on Monday...
High Schoolkmaland.com

Martin Blog (7/28): 2021 Class 3A District 6 Football Preview

(KMAland) -- On we go with another Wednesday area district football preview, and we go to Class 3A District 6. Ladies and gentlemen, this is exactly what I’ve been looking for. Here we have six teams from five different 2020 districts. And with the new-look 3A, we’ve got four teams that were in last year’s 3A and two that were in last year’s 2A. What a time to be alive. Here’s a look at the teams, their 2020 record and their 2020 districts:

