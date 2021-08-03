FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Fairview hopes to continue to surprise in 3A competition

The Fairview Yellow Jackets continue to generate buzz as they try to reclaim first place in the 3A division regular season after finishing the 2020 season at 7-4 (4-1). “When you look at our team, we don’t have the fastest and most athletic players, compared to other teams,” said Fairview running back and linebacker Jacob Clevenger. “One thing we do have that surprises everybody is physicality. When we come out to these games, we are going to punch you in the mouth and show you who we are.”