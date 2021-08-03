Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

More than $170,000 raised in 24 hours for mother and three kids facing eviction

By By Amanda Jackson, CNN
actionnewsnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, Dasha Kelly was facing eviction and didn't know how she was going to pay her back rent. A day later, thanks to strangers, more than $170,000 has been raised so far for her and her three daughters. On Tuesday, Kelly sat on her couch, one of the last...

www.actionnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erin Burnett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Kia#Americans#Cable News Network Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Casinos
NewsBreak
Society
Related
RelationshipsSlate

My Husband Has Been Financially Abusive for Years. Now the Tables Are Turning.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) My husband and I have been married for 11 years, together for 14. Since having our three kids (the oldest is going to be 8), I have been a stay-at-home mom. My husband has always been financially abusive. We used to have a shared account, but he would only put money in it if I asked. He would put in the exact amount, and it could only be for certain things like groceries and sometimes clothing for the children.
Small BusinessMySanAntonio

She Made Personalized Cards for Her Husband in Prison. Then She Realized Thousands of Prison Wives Would Buy Them.

Danielle Macias never set out to be a stationery designer. Back in 2014, when she started her business, she was working full-time as a medical diagnostic scheduler and supporting her husband José through his 25-year prison sentence. They met as teenagers and married while José was incarcerated in Kern Valley State Prison, in California. Between visits, she wrote him love letters, decorating the envelopes and sheets of paper with simple designs. “I’m a horrible artist,” Danielle, 34, says. Still, a friend with whom she carpooled to the prison caught a glimpse of an envelope Danielle had prepared for José, 35. It was adorned with a cartoon image of a mailbox and the phrase “love letter” in a striking script. She asked Danielle where she had gotten this prison-specific piece of stationery, and Danielle told her she’d made it. She asked Danielle to make something similar for her, and True Blue Stationery was born.
Relationship AdviceAntelope Valley Press

Living in fear of her husband leaving her

Dear Annie: I’m a happily married woman with two young children. My problem is that I’m very overweight, and I’m desperately afraid that my husband will leave me for someone skinny. I’ve voiced these insecurities to him. He swears to God that I’m the only one he’ll ever love, that I’m so beautiful and that he has no interest in other women, skinny or otherwise. I am the only woman he’s ever been with, and he truly does treat me like I’m the world to him. But still, I find myself thinking that he might leave me. I think part of my problem is that I grew up with a very skinny sister, and that made my life hard, as people compared us. Do you think I need to worry about skinny women and my husband?
Public SafetyInternational Business Times

Babysitter Leaves Newborn Baby Alone On Park Bench For Two Hours

A 2-month-old baby in Australia was left alone and unattended on a park bench for two hours after her babysitter got distracted by her dog, the child's mother claimed. The unnamed mother said her sister-in-law had offered to take care of her daughter while she and her husband went to work, 7NEWS.com.au reported, citing the woman's post on online discussion website Reddit.
HomelessPeople

Single Mom of 3 Was Facing Eviction — But Then Strangers Raised $230,000 for Her

Just as Dasha Kelly and her three daughters were on the verge of being evicted from their Las Vegas apartment, thousands of donors stepped in to help. Kelly was recently featured in a CNN story about the end of the federal eviction moratorium, which has since been extended to cover about 90% of renters through Oct. 3, and she recounted the difficulties she's faced since losing her job as a card dealer amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy