Ex-Husker Sarah Pavan, top-seeded Canada beach volleyball team eliminated from Olympics

By Brent Wagner
Lincoln Journal Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Nebraska volleyball player Sarah Pavan and the Canadian beach volleyball team was eliminated from the Tokyo Olympics. The Australian team of Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho del Solar defeated the top-seeded Canadians 21-15, 19-21, 15-12. Pavan, playing with Melissa Humana-Paredes, finished the tournament with a 4-1 record, good for...

