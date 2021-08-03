Cancel
New Richmond, WI

Michael “Mike” Wallace

Hudson Star-Observer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Wallace, age 69, passed away surrounded by his close family on November 11, 2020 at his home in New Richmond. A memorial service celebrating Mike’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 21, 2021 at the O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 S. 11th St., Hudson. Gathering of family and friends will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, August 20th, and one hour prior to the service on Saturday, all at the funeral home. Following the service, the celebration will continue at Glen Park in River Falls.

