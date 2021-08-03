County misses deadline to get sales tax increase for 911 on November ballot

A proposed sales tax increase to fund emergency dispatch services will not be on the November ballot after county leadership missed a crucial deadline.

County spokesperson Laura Han said the deadline to submit a measure for inclusion on the ballot, which was Tuesday, came “earlier than expected” for members of the Skagit 911 Board of Directors, who oversee the county’s emergency dispatch center.

County Commissioner Lisa Janicki, who sits on that board, said by the time staff realized when the deadline was, it was too late to complete the proper documents and get them signed by each board member.

The board recommended this measure’s inclusion on the November ballot at a meeting July 28, and the three county commissioners had been prepared to make it official this week.

Skagit 911 Executive Director Helen Rasmussen said she will push to include the proposed tax increase on the special election ballot in February.

The proposed 0.1% sales tax increase would generate about $3.6 million a year in additional revenue, and would provide a reliable funding source for new technology, emergency radio improvements and possibly a new facility, she said.

Rasmussen said she is comfortable waiting until February, but was concerned that the cost to the county may be higher. Fewer measures appear on a special election ballot, and the county’s share of the cost to put the increase on this ballot could be higher.

Janicki said February would be the logical next chance to take this issue to the voters, but said the board will need to meet to discuss its options.

She said Skagit 911 and the board will use the additional time to refine their message to the voters.

Emergency dispatch is a highly technical industry, but the voters will understand the issues, she said. For instance, that rural regions of the county lack adequate emergency radio coverage, she said.

“I have great faith that the voters, on essential infrastructure, they get it,” she said.

Rasmussen agreed, saying her team will demonstrate that Skagit 911 needs a source of funding to keep up with evolving technology and meet the demands of a growing county.

“I think that we can show the public what the need is, and our plan for funding that need,” she said.