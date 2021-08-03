Left 4 Dead 2's survivors join Zombie Army 4 as playable characters

Clash Heroes, one of the three upcoming games of Clash Universe, has been announced by Supercell a few months ago. This is an adventure-based game where players will travel the world and explore new places like never before. They have to complete the unique quests and move further. A time-limited tweet on the 22nd of July, 2021 from the Clash Heroes Twitter account had made the game accessible for a few lucky players. While fans have been waiting to go on an adventure with their favorite characters, we have found some leaks from the Pre-Alpha test of playable characters, skins, spells, and more in Clash Heroes.