Bolsonaro’s ‘land grab’ bill passes Brazil’s lower house

By Syndicated Content
WNMT AM 650
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s lower house of Congress passed a land bill on Tuesday that is backed by the country’s powerful farm sector but that environmentalists say will contribute to deforestation in the Amazon rainforest. The bill allows squatters on public land to more easily receive deeds to their properties...

wnmtradio.com

