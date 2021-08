"Here I am years later, catching touchdowns in the very stadium I ran track in, how odd is that?" Graddy played three seasons for the Raiders from 1990-92 as a receiver and return specialist. Graddy is still fond of late owner Al Davis, who went out of his way to secure the Olympian. Davis even put Graddy through strenuous eye therapy to improve his hand-eye coordination, something that was revolutionary at its time. Graddy is forever grateful for his time with the organization along with all the memories and accolades he accomplished in Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.