KH, any update on our guys in the portal?

Will the NCAA Division l transfer portal be cataclysmic? Or is that we are in a new era/new thinking/new who knows?. Let’s define what is known about the idea of a transfer portal. When a student-athlete signs his/her letter of intent to attend a Division I school and then wants to change schools, he/she must register that intent on the “transfer portal” list. This is a site where not only can student-athletes inform other Division I schools of their intent but it also notifies school compliance officers and other athletic personnel of that student-athletes intention. At this writing, it does not apply to Division II schools, but it looks like that is on the horizon.