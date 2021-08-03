IW schools plan to make masks optional
Isle of Wight County Schools plans to make masks optional for the 2021-2022 school year. A nationwide COVID-19 resurgence fueled by the more contagious delta variant prompted the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to recommend students, staff and visitors at K-12 schools resume wearing masks indoors — even if they’re vaccinated. But Superintendent Dr. Jim Thornton considers the risk of an in-school outbreak to be minimal.smithfieldtimes.com
