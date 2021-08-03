Cancel
Forsyth County, GA

What are Georgia’s school bus laws? Here’s what you need to know

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
ATLANTA — As more and more schools go back, you’re going to see a lot more school buses on the road. So what’s the law? Can you safely pass them when they’re stopped? Or can you keep going?

Whether you’re a new driver or commuting back to work during the pandemic, you must follow the law.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Channel 2′s complete guide for back to school 2021 in north Georgia]

The Forysth County Sheriff’s Office posted an infographic explaining the rules of the road.

Drivers in both directions on a two-lane road and multi-lane road with a center turn lane MUST stop for a school bus that is picking up or dropping off kids.

Drivers traveling in the opposite direction of the bus on a multi-lane road that has a permanent barrier or grass/concrete median do not have to stop, but should still slow down and drive with caution. Also, please remember that many of our school busses have Stop Arm Cameras to capture violators of this law.

Channel 2 Action News This Morning has complete coverage of everything you need to know about Back 2 School in your area. From COVID-19 policies, interviews with local superintendents, the latest headlines, weather and traffic, make sure you tune in every morning from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
