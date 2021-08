It's been a bit of a rough stretch for restaurants in Missoula (and across the country) when it comes to having enough staff. There was a story last week about the Top Hat closing to give employees a day of rest - and also letting it be known that they're looking to hire. Another place in town that's had staffing issues of their own is Buffalo Wild Wings. I'm not sure what their current schedule is - but there was a time that they were closed on Mondays. Check that, I just called over to BWW and they're still closed on Mondays, TFN.