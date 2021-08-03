Intrinsic ID partners with DARPA to offer digital authentication and security tech to researchers
Intrinsic ID announced a partnership with the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to make its digital authentication and security technology accessible to DARPA researchers. The Intrinsic ID QuiddiKey hardware IP and Apollo FPGA IP will be available through the DARPA Toolbox Initiative, which provides DARPA researchers open licensing opportunities with commercial technology vendors.www.helpnetsecurity.com
